A coal miner lost his life when a landslide struck a coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki on Thursday.

He was identified by a hospital as Rehmatullah, son of Dad Ghani who was from Afghanistan. The body was taken to Civil hospital and then handed over to the family for the burial after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Rescue officials said the worker was killed after a big portion of the coal mine caved as he was busy digging deep inside the mine.