China praises Pakistan’s support on Hong Kong issue

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Cortesy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Peoples Republic of China website

China praised Pakistan for its “strong support” on its position on the Hong Kong problem during a debate at the United Nations General Assembly’s Third Committee.

Speaking at a regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Pakistan and Cuba represented the relevant countries and delivered speeches, highlighting that China’s implementation of Hong Kong National Security Law is good for the steady implementation of the one country, two systems.

She pointed out that Pakistan also supported China’s measures in Xinjiang to protect people’s rights, and opposed politicisation and double standards on the human rights issue. 

