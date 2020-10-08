Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Centre to coordinate with Sindh on Bundal Island: PM Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the Bundal Island affairs would be finalised in coordination with the Sindh government.

In his meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, the prime minister directed that matters pertaining to the island be finalised after discussions with the provincial government.

PM Khan later told a delegation of industrialists and traders the Bundal Island project would create investment and job opportunities.

Governor Ismail said the Bundal Island project off the Karachi coast would attract $50 billion investment which would benefit the country’s economy.

The federal government will take all stakeholders on board prior to initiate this eco-friendly project, he said at a press conference in Islamabad.

A working group comprising representatives of the provincial and federal governments and other departments would be established to finalise the matters, according to the Sindh governor.

The project would increase Sindh’s revenue and become a tourist destination, he said. Governor Ismail said he would meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to address the reservations.

Bundal Island Imran Khan Sindh
 
Imran Khan, Sindh, Bundal Island, Governor Imran Ismail, prime minister
 
