Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Brawl erupts between two groups at Lahore judicial complex

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Brawl erupts between two groups at Lahore judicial complex

Photo: SAMAA TV

Multiple people were booked after a fight broke out between two groups at the Lahore judicial complex on Tuesday, the police said.

The two groups were at the complex for the hearing of a murder case registered at the Sandha police station earlier this week, according to the police.

“The conflict started when people from both the groups started hurling slurs at each other,” a police officer said. The argument soon turned into a fight, he added.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows people from both sides punching, kicking and slapping each other.

The police intervened and arrested all of them. They have been taken to a police station.

Tell us what you think:

