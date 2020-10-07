Balochistan sets up Pakistan’s first assembly nursing room, feeding corner

The Balochistan Assembly has established a separate nursing corner and feeding room inside its building, becoming the first assembly in Pakistan to do so.

A similar corner has also been built inside Quetta’s city court and other places in the city.

On Wednesday, Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Rubaba Buledi visited the assembly and oversaw at the arrangements made for the room.

She said that it will be ensured that all facilities are provided inside the rooms. We are making sure that similar nursing areas are also set up in other places soon, Dr Buledi added.

Last year, Chief Minister Jam Kamal approved the construction of a daycare centre at the assembly.

The issue was brought up in Balochistan when a female MPA, Mahjabeen Sheran, was asked to leave the assembly for bringing her infant with her.

On April 29, 2019, Sheran, an MPA from Kech, brought her ill seven-month-old to the assembly because he could not be left at home. She was asked to leave.

According to Al Jazeera, Sheran has asked for a daycare to be set up at the assembly multiple times before but was turned down.