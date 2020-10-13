Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan men arrested for raping, murdering eight-year-old child

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Balochistan men arrested for raping, murdering eight-year-old child

Two men were arrested for gang raping and then murdering an eight-year-old boy in Balochistan’s Killa Abdullah, the police said on Tuesday.

According to Killa Abdullah Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Sheikh, the perpetrators, identified as Yahya and Jaffar, were arrested from Meezai Ada.

“They confessed that they had raped and murdered the boy and then hung his body on a tree to show that it was a suicide,” the officer said, adding that the eight-year-old was strangled to death.

AC Sheikh added that the medical report of the boy corroborated the rape.

A search operation for the child had been launched last week after his parents filed a complaint that he had gone to his madrassa but never returned home.

Earlier today [Tuesday], while hearing a case, Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the Balochistan High Court said that child abuse cases should be investigated on a priority basis.

The judge directed all provincial commissioners and DIGs to complete all pending investigations and summoned a progress report too.

Balochistan rape
 
Killa Abdullah, Killa Abdullah rape, Balochistan rape
 
