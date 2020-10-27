Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Balochistan chief minister’s virus retest comes back positive

It has been 14 days since his diagnosis

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Balochistan chief minister’s virus retest comes back positive

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal tested on Tuesday positive for the novel coronavirus 14 days after his first positive test.

“My retest of Covid after 14 days is showing positive. I request all of you to take precautions, use masks, if symptoms then keep isolation…lets try not to be spreaders of this disease,” he tweeted.

Two weeks ago, he had announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus. His official meetings and other items on his schedule were postponed and he quarantined at his house.

The Balochistan Health Department also confirmed his diagnosis.

CM Kamal is also the president of the Balochistan Awami Party.

