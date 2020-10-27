Balochistan chief minister’s virus retest comes back positive

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal tested on Tuesday positive for the novel coronavirus 14 days after his first positive test.

“My retest of Covid after 14 days is showing positive. I request all of you to take precautions, use masks, if symptoms then keep isolation…lets try not to be spreaders of this disease,” he tweeted.

Two weeks ago, he had announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus. His official meetings and other items on his schedule were postponed and he quarantined at his house.

The Balochistan Health Department also confirmed his diagnosis.

CM Kamal is also the president of the Balochistan Awami Party.