Badin man arrested for damaging statues at Hindu temple

A man was arrested for damaging statues at a Hindu temple in Badin’s Kario Ghanwar, the police said on Saturday.

According to the Badin police, the area is densely populated with members of the Kohli community who own small houses there. They had also built a temple in the area where a number of religious statues were kept.

Earlier this week, a resident, identified as Ismail Sheedi, damaged the statues.

Badin SSP Shabbir Ahmed took notice and instructed the local SHO to investigate the matter and arrest the suspect as soon as possible.

The SHO, sub-inspector and other police officers visited the temple, collected evidence and arrested Sheedi. A case has been registered at the Kario Ghanwar police station.

SSP Ahmed has also summoned an initial investigation report regarding the incident within 24 hours.