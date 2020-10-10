Saturday, October 10, 2020  | 21 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Badin man arrested for damaging statues at Hindu temple

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Badin man arrested for damaging statues at Hindu temple

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A man was arrested for damaging statues at a Hindu temple in Badin’s Kario Ghanwar, the police said on Saturday.

According to the Badin police, the area is densely populated with members of the Kohli community who own small houses there. They had also built a temple in the area where a number of religious statues were kept.

Earlier this week, a resident, identified as Ismail Sheedi, damaged the statues.

Badin SSP Shabbir Ahmed took notice and instructed the local SHO to investigate the matter and arrest the suspect as soon as possible.

The SHO, sub-inspector and other police officers visited the temple, collected evidence and arrested Sheedi. A case has been registered at the Kario Ghanwar police station.

SSP Ahmed has also summoned an initial investigation report regarding the incident within 24 hours.

badin hindu temple
 
hindu mandir in sindh, hindu temple in sindh, hindu temple in sindh pakistan, hindu temple in islamabad
 
