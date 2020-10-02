Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Badin cop suspended for abusing, harassing constables on his team

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Badin cop suspended for abusing, harassing constables on his team

A senior police officer was suspended on Friday for abusing and harassing for the last few months the constables working under him in Badin.

Badin SSP Shabeer Ahmed Sethar suspended Khorwah police SHO Ghulam Qadir Shoro after a video made by Assistant Sub-inspector Ghulam Hussain Hajano went viral. In the video, an appeal was made to senior police officials, including the Sindh inspector-general, to either suspend or transfer Shoro.   

The ASI said the SHO had alcohol “day and night”, including when on duty. The ASI threatened to self-immolate with other cops outside the Badin SSP office if action was not taken against the SHO.

The Badin SSP told SAMAA Digital said an inquiry has been initiated and the SHO has been suspended.

He said that there were public complaints against Shoro too. It included complaints of Shoro drinking during duty time.

The accused officer could not be contacted for his version despite repeated attempts. 

badin Police Sindh
 
