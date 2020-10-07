Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Attock taxi driver raped woman in front of son: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Attock taxi driver raped woman in front of son: police

Photo: File

A taxi driver was arrested for raping a woman in front of her son in Attock, the Rawalpindi police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the police, the survivor had lodged a complaint at the Nasirabad police station two days earlier.

“She had booked a taxi to take her son to a pir (religious healer). On her way back, the suspect, identified as Iftikhar, raped her at gunpoint in front of her son,” the FIR stated.

It added that the perpetrator also threatened the woman that he would kill her son if she didn’t do as he said.

Iftikhar was arrested after a special police team was formed by the Rawalpindi police. A case has been registered against him.

attock rape
 
Attock rape, rape statistics in pakistan, rape statistics, rape statistics in pakistan 2020, rape victim,
 
