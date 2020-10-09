Attock man strangles wife to death: police

A man, identified as Rashid Imran, strangled his wife to death while she was sleeping in Attock, the police confirmed on Friday.

The suspect staged the crime to look that the woman had died by suicide. After the murder, he tried to bury the body but the police reached the site and arrested him.

They have shifted the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“We were informed by the woman’s brother after which we reached the site,” a police officer said, adding that Imran confessed to his crime in custody.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.