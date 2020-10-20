Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Army chief orders inquiry into ‘Karachi incident’

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Army chief orders inquiry into ‘Karachi incident’

Photo: AFP

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa wants an “immediate” inquiry into the “Karachi incident”.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing, issued a statement on behalf of the army chief minutes after an explosive press conference by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in which he asked Pakistan’s army chief and ISI’s director-general to “investigate what their institution is doing in Sindh”.

“Taking notice of Karachi incident, [the] COAS has directed Commander Karachi Corps to immediately inquire in to the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible,” the statement read.

The remarks from the PPP chairperson came hours after Sindh’s senior police officials, including the provincial inspector-general of police, asked for leave a day after PML-N leader Captain (r) Safdar was arrested by the police and released on bail by a court in Karachi.

MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
 
 
 
 
 
