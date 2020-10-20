Army chief orders inquiry into ‘Karachi incident’

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa wants an “immediate” inquiry into the “Karachi incident”.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing, issued a statement on behalf of the army chief minutes after an explosive press conference by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in which he asked Pakistan’s army chief and ISI’s director-general to “investigate what their institution is doing in Sindh”.

“Taking notice of Karachi incident, [the] COAS has directed Commander Karachi Corps to immediately inquire in to the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible,” the statement read.

The remarks from the PPP chairperson came hours after Sindh’s senior police officials, including the provincial inspector-general of police, asked for leave a day after PML-N leader Captain (r) Safdar was arrested by the police and released on bail by a court in Karachi.