ANF arrests woman among five drug peddlers in Islamabad

Seizes narcotics worth Rs300 million

The suspects, including a woman, were arrested during raids in various Islamabad sectors, the ANF said in a statement.

The suspects were members of an inter-provincial drug smuggling network. They would smuggle drugs into Islamabad from Peshawar.

ANF officials seized ice, cocaine, hashish and other drugs worth Rs300 million during the raids, according to the statement.

A case was registered against the suspects and they were being further interrogated.