Abbasi, Sanaullah will lead if I get arrested: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Thursday that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and other PML-N leaders will lead the party’s anti-government movement if she is arrested by the government.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif will lead from London,” Maryam said at a press conference in Lahore. She was flanked by PML-N stalwarts Javed Hashmi and Pervaiz Rashid.

“If you want to arrest me, arrest me in front of everyone,” she said. “I won’t take pre-arrest bail.”

The PML-N leader called Prime Minister Imran Khan a “weak” and “coward” man. The foundation of his government was so weak that it just needs a push, she added.

“Toppling such a government is not difficult,” Maryam said, adding that the PML-N will not hold any dialogue with the government or its backers.

PM Khan pushes the institutions to handle the matters when he finds himself unable to do so, the former first daughter said.

The time has come when the institutions will tell PM Khan to stop using them and “fight your own battle,” she added.