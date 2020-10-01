Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Abbasi, Sanaullah will lead if I get arrested: Maryam Nawaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Abbasi, Sanaullah will lead if I get arrested: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Thursday that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and other PML-N leaders will lead the party’s anti-government movement if she is arrested by the government.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif will lead from London,” Maryam said at a press conference in Lahore. She was flanked by PML-N stalwarts Javed Hashmi and Pervaiz Rashid.

“If you want to arrest me, arrest me in front of everyone,” she said. “I won’t take pre-arrest bail.”

The PML-N leader called Prime Minister Imran Khan a “weak” and “coward” man. The foundation of his government was so weak that it just needs a push, she added.

“Toppling such a government is not difficult,” Maryam said, adding that the PML-N will not hold any dialogue with the government or its backers.

PM Khan pushes the institutions to handle the matters when he finds himself unable to do so, the former first daughter said.

The time has come when the institutions will tell PM Khan to stop using them and “fight your own battle,” she added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan maryam nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.