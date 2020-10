A 10-year-old boy was raped in Keamari’s Jackson Market in Karachi, the police said on Friday.

The parents of the survivor lodged a complaint at the local police station after which the suspect, identified as Liaquat Ali, was arrested.

According to the police, details of the crime will be revealed after the medical reports come back.

An FIR has been registered and investigations into the case have begun, a police officer said.