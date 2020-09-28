Workers’ arrests: JUI-F threatens protest outside Peshawar corps commander’s residence

Fazl's brother dares NAB lay hands on party chief

Speaking on SAMAA TV's show 7 se 8, JUI-F Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman said that party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had not yet received any notice from the National Accountability Bureau.

"Only a media trial is being conducted," he said, urging media persons to demonstrate responsibility.

"Neither NAB has courage, nor it can do this," the JUI-F senator said. "[We] have challenged several times in the past that if there is an allegation against Maulana sahib, then it must be brought forth."

They had government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last five years, he said of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf — a bitter rival of the Fazl-led JUI-F. They could at least bring forth just one thing [to implicate Fazl], he added.

"Still there are just boasts and nothing else," Attaur Rehman said. He said one of their associates, Moosa Khan, was recently arrested and when they protested it in Dera Ismail Khan, more people were apprehended.

"Now we have decided that instead of here and there, [we] will protest outside the corps commander's residence," he said. "We are not the ones to be afraid of arrests, neither the ones to back off."

He said the authorities perhaps believe that the opposition would back off after Shehbaz Sharif's arrest. "That is impossible. We have made a decision that we are to send this government home in any case."

The anchorperson referred to a statement of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and asked Attaur Rehman if they were challenging NAB too.

"I am not counting on Zardari and Nawaz Sharif," the JUI-F senator replied. "I am saying this while leaning on my workers and the Jamiat Ulema Islam that if they have courage then they must lay hands on."

He said his party would respond to whatever happened in DI Khan.