Two men gang-rape a woman in Taunsa Sharif

Another woman was gang-raped in Punjab early Friday, the police said. The incident took place in tehsil Taunsa Sharif of Dera Ghazi Khan district.

The survivor’s husband told the police that two men, Fayyaz Ahmed and Ilahi Bakhsh, scaled the wall of their house in Retra village late last night. They tortured and gang-raped the woman before fleeing the scene.

The police have registered a case and had the medical examination of the survivor conducted. DNA samples collected from the scene have been sent them to a laboratory.

Teams have been formed for the arrest of perpetrators, a police spokesman told SAMAA TV. They would soon be brought to justice.

Relatives of the rape survivor staged a demonstration in Taunsa Sharif. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar help them get justice.

CM Buzdar himself hails from Taunsa Sharif. He was elected to the Punjab Assembly from PP-286 Dera Ghazi Khan-II constituency.

This is the second such incident in Punjab in less than a week. Another woman was gang-raped in front of her children by two unidentified men off the Sialkot-Lahore motorway early Wednesday.

She was driving to Gujranwala when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura. The incident has provoked a public uproar.