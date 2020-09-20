Sunday, September 20, 2020  | 1 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Will rid people of incumbent government, says Bilawal

Posted: Sep 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Will rid people of incumbent government, says Bilawal

Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday they had seen the outcome of the two-year experiment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and together they would rid the masses of it now. /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:”Calibri”,”sans-serif”; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} The PPP chairman said this during his brief address to the opposition’s all-parties conference in Islamabad. People were left alone during the unprecedented rains, he said, adding that the masses wanted concrete measures, not just statements. Related: What Nawaz had to say about Imran Khan at opposition APC “The voice of the people is not heard in the absence of elected representatives,” Bilawal said, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Imran Khan who the opposition says was “selected” for the role. A society is weakened without democracy and the people of the country are looking towards the opposition today, according to him. The PPP chairman said they would have to set out with a new charter of democracy as their manifesto.

