Why do rapists barely get convicted in Pakistan?

Lawyer says police evidence collection full of loopholes

Pakistani law stipulates punishment for rape. The problem comes with implementation. The conviction rate for rape in Pakistan is less than 5%, says Nadeem Malik, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live.

He spoke about the Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape case in Wednesday’s programme.

By law, the punishment for gang rape is the death penalty,

lawyer Asma Mushtaq told Malik.

She explained that the biggest hurdle in the court room is

presenting evidence. Evidence is collected by the police and are police system

has too many loopholes, she said.

Watch this video to find out what the major problems are in

convicting rape suspects.