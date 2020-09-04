Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Why did Karachi’s Naya Nazimabad sink?

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Residents point to land reclamation, management denies any negligence

Heavy monsoon rains battered Karachi in the end of August. Rainwater flooded large swathes of the city and it has yet to be drained from many areas.

The Naya Nazimabad housing society is one such neighbourhood that could not be rid of rainwater even after more than a week.

The housing society remains submerged and residents have been unable to return to their homes.

A video showing satellite imagery of the society recently went viral on the social media. It showed a lake at the site where Naya Nazimabad was built in 2015.

When searched using Google Maps, SAMAA TV found that the water body existed there from 2006 to 2015. But then the site was gradually reclaimed. Currently, it has no signs of the lake.

Engineer Abbas Raza, a resident of Naya Nazimabad, claims that town planners had suggested the Naya Nazimabad management to construct houses on the banks of the water body.

"What they did was that houses were constructed at the lake site," Raza told Samaa TV. "Water from around 20 square kilometre area used to be drained into this lake."

He said the Naya Nazimabad management blocked all those water channels by building walls. Raza says the houses located at the site of the lake would be inundated each time it rains up to 100mm.

Mohammad Aijaz, the director of Javedan Corporation Limited that owns the Naya Nazimabad land, denies the claims. "This is not at all like that," he told Samaa TV. "Whoever told you this is definitely unaware of the entire plan."

The housing society was submerged after rainwater from adjacent areas was drained into it by breaching the wall, according to the management. They say they are trying to drain water through suction pumps.
Karachi
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
