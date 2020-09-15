Pakistan issues SOPs for wedding halls

Wedding halls across Pakistan are set to reopen today (Tuesday) after six months of closure.

Earlier in March this year, the halls were closed down after the number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked. The National Command and Operation Centre, however, announced that as the cases in the country were on a downward trend now and the halls were allowed to reopen.

Following this, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued notifications removing the ban on them. The halls will, however, have to strictly implement coronavirus precautionary SOPs given by the government.

The instructions are listed below:

Only close family members and relatives will be allowed to attend the wedding

No hugging or shaking of hands

Wearing face masks is compulsory for everyone inside the halls

People will flu will not be allowed inside the halls

The halls will be sanitised regularly in intervals

One family will be allowed to sit at one table

The tables will be placed at a distance of one meter

Food will be served at each table or a buffet system can be practiced but in gaps

Halls to use only 50% of their capacity

Visitors will be checked for fevers with a thermal gun before entering

Wedding hall owners have also been directed to keep a minimum two-hour interval between different events during which the halls will be sanitised.

Wedding ceremonies will not take place till midnight and the halls will be closed before that.

Halls failing to comply with the SOPs will be fined and even sealed, the notification added.