Pakistan issues SOPs for wedding halls

Wedding halls across Pakistan are set to reopen today (Tuesday) after six months of closure.
Earlier in March this year, the halls were closed down after the number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked. The National Command and Operation Centre, however, announced that as the cases in the country were on a downward trend now and the halls were allowed to reopen.
Following this, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued notifications removing the ban on them. The halls will, however, have to strictly implement coronavirus precautionary SOPs given by the government.
The instructions are listed below:
Wedding hall owners have also been directed to keep a minimum two-hour interval between different events during which the halls will be sanitised.
Wedding ceremonies will not take place till midnight and the halls will be closed before that.
Halls failing to comply with the SOPs will be fined and even sealed, the notification added.