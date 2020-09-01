Wazirabad woman kills brother with axe: police

A woman allegedly killed her brother with an axe after an argument in Gujranwala’s Wazirabad on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the family, the siblings often got into arguments and fought. “This was one of their regular arguments but the woman took out an axe in anger and murdered her brother with it,” one of the neighbours said.

The police said that the actual reason behind the murder will be revealed after further investigations. “The victim’s body has been shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination,” a police officer said.

The suspect has been arrested and is being interrogated.