HOME > Pakistan

Unidentified men rape woman, snatch Rs100,000 on Sialkot-Lahore motorway

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Unidentified men raped a woman in the presence of her children on the Sialkot-Lahore motorway and left after snatching Rs100,000, the police said Wednesday.

The woman was going to Gujranwala along with her children when she ran out of fuel near Gujjarpura area.

She told the police that two unidentified men came and took her and the children to a nearby field after she parked her vehicle on the roadside.

They first raped her and then fled the scene after snatching Rs100,000, the woman stated.

The police said the woman’s initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped. They have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general have taken notice of the incident.

They have ordered officials to submit a report.

