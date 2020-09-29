Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Two terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

File photo: AFP

The Pakistani military said on Tuesday that it had killed two terrorists in an “intelligence-based operation” in Balochistan’s Kech district.

The operation was carried out on a terrorist hideout in the Mazaband mountains, the Inter-Services Public Relations said. The two terrorists were involved in killings of civilians and attacks on security forces, it added.

“A large cache of arms and communication equipment [was] recovered,” the statement read.

Balochistan, which shares its border with Pakistan’s neighbours Afghanistan and Iran, is the largest of the country’s four provinces with a population of roughly 7 million.

Security forces have been battling Baloch separatist groups in the province for over a decade. They beefed up security in Balochistan after the militant groups recently increased their attacks.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Pakistan Army
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Balochistan, Kech, Pakistan Army
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.