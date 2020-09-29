Two terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

The Pakistani military said on Tuesday that it had killed two terrorists in an “intelligence-based operation” in Balochistan’s Kech district.

The operation was carried out on a terrorist hideout in the Mazaband mountains, the Inter-Services Public Relations said. The two terrorists were involved in killings of civilians and attacks on security forces, it added.

“A large cache of arms and communication equipment [was] recovered,” the statement read.

Balochistan, which shares its border with Pakistan’s neighbours Afghanistan and Iran, is the largest of the country’s four provinces with a population of roughly 7 million.

Security forces have been battling Baloch separatist groups in the province for over a decade. They beefed up security in Balochistan after the militant groups recently increased their attacks.