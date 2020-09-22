Two men rape 13-year-old in Khairpur

Two men raped a 13-year-old girl near Kot Diji in Khairpur on Tuesday.

The survivor and her parents told the media that the rapists were from their own community. The survivor said they took her to a deserted place and raped her.

The girl was taken to taluka hospital Kot Diji for a medical examination. Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi told SAMAA Digital an FIR has been registered.

He said that the police had already identified and arrested one of the suspects. His name is Arshad Rud.

On September 19, the Mithi police had arrested a man for attempting to rape a boy in Fakeer Hussain village near Tharparkar’s Mithi. The father of a nine-year-old boy had told the police that the accused overpowered his son and dragged him to a deserted place in their village and tried to rape him.

Two months ago, another rape case was reported from Khairpur. A tutor was charged for raping three students, including a sixth-grader, at his house.

The Sindh police had taken action against the suspect after the incident went viral of multiple social media platforms. Rights activists and journalists called for his immediate arrest after his photos went viral.