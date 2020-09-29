Two killed, eight injured in Mardan explosion: police

At least two people were killed and eight injured in an explosion in Mardan’s Judge Bazar area, the police said Tuesday.

The deceased included a girl, according to police officials. Bodies and the injured persons were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The nature of blast could not be immediately ascertained.

The police initially suspected that it was a cylinder blast, according to SAMAA TV’s Mardan correspondent.

But they ruled it out after initial investigation.

— This is a developing story and more details will follow soon.

