Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Transgender persons want police to open support centres for them

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Transgender persons in Islamabad want support centres to be opened at police stations across the city.

Earlier this year, due to the increasing cases of sexual harassment, torture and discrimination was reported by transgender persons, the Rawalpindi police opened the first-ever department to exclusively solve their complaints.

The Tahafuz (protection) centre was set up in the city’s women police station.

Transgender people have now demanded that they want such centres to be opened in the capital and across the country. “In every part of the country, we are the marginalised groups,” a transgender person said, adding that it was the government’s responsibility to address their issues.

Another person pointed out that Islamabad, despite being the capital, has failed to provide protection and safety to transgender people.

The Tahafuz centre in Rawalpindi functions from 9am to 5pm and also solves cases of discrimination and bias against transgender people. All 30 police stations in the city refer to complaints lodged by transgender persons to the centre.

