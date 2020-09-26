Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Toshakhana reference: NAB seeks records of Nawaz’s land, property, vehicles

Posted: Sep 26, 2020
Toshakhana reference: NAB seeks records of Nawaz's land, property, vehicles

The National Accountability Bureau has asked for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s bank account, property and vehicle records from the Lahore Development Authority and the excise and taxation department in the Toshakhana reference.

The PPP leader, who was indicted in the reference on September 9, had requested an accountability court to set aside NAB’s July 22 freezing order as well as the order’s confirmation issued on August 17. 

The Toshakhana is an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited. The accountability watchdog has accused Zardari and former PM Nawaz Sharif of obtaining cars from the Toshakhana by paying only 15% of the price of the luxury vehicles. 

It also alleged that Gillani had facilitated the allotment of the vehicles to Zardari and Nawaz by illegally relaxing the rules.

According to the reference, Zardari had received armoured vehicles as a gift from the UAE and Libya between 2005 and 2008 but didn’t report the gifts or deposit them.

The bureau’s Rawalpindi chapter has written to the LDA, deputy commissioner of Lahore the excise and taxation department and private banks for details on Nawaz.

NAB wants LDA to provide documents of 1,550-kanal land in Lahore, said to be owned by Nawaz. Apart from this, the corruption watchdog has asked for records of a Mercedes, Land Cruiser and two tractors that Nawaz owns.

Nawaz Sharif Toshakhana reference
 
RELATED STORIES

