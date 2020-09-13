Torrential rains left 136 dead, 2.3m homeless in Sindh: CM

At least 136 people have been killed and nearly 2.3 million displaced after torrential rains resulted in flooding of several districts across Sindh, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

CM Shah told this to diplomats from the US, Canada, China, Japan, the UAE, France and the UK during a briefing at the CM House Saturday.

An estimated 46,000 animals have died in floods, besides destruction of a large number of houses, he said.

Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umer Kot, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Matiari and Hyderabad districts were most affected by the rains, according to the chief minister.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the Sindh government declared 20 districts calamity-hit, he told the diplomats. These included six districts of the Karachi division too.