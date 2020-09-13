Sunday, September 13, 2020  | 24 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Torrential rains left 136 dead, 2.3m homeless in Sindh: CM

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Torrential rains left 136 dead, 2.3m homeless in Sindh: CM

Photo: ONLINE

At least 136 people have been killed and nearly 2.3 million displaced after torrential rains resulted in flooding of several districts across Sindh, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

CM Shah told this to diplomats from the US, Canada, China, Japan, the UAE, France and the UK during a briefing at the CM House Saturday.

An estimated 46,000 animals have died in floods, besides destruction of a large number of houses, he said.

Related: Monsoons leave trail of devastation in lower Sindh

Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umer Kot, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Matiari and Hyderabad districts were most affected by the rains, according to the chief minister.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the Sindh government declared 20 districts calamity-hit, he told the diplomats. These included six districts of the Karachi division too.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murad Ali shah rains Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
Lahore motorway rape: Officials' reactions to CCPO's victim-blaming statement criticised
Lahore motorway rape: Officials’ reactions to CCPO’s victim-blaming statement criticised
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.