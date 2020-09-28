Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Sindh school reopen, PM heads to Peshawar

Posted: Sep 28, 2020
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: Online

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

  • An important hearing in the fake accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari will be held today. Zardari is expected to be indicted in three NAB references, while his sister Faryal Talpur will be indicted in one.
  • The chairperson of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, will arrive in Islamabad today on a three-day visit to the country. The visit is part of Pakistan’s efforts to seek a political end to the long conflict in Afghanistan.
  • Students across Sindh are back at school today. All classes in the province from primary to higher secondary have resumed. Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said schools not following SOPs will be fined.
  • The Privatisation Commission will auction Republic Motors Limited located on Lahore’s Mall Road.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Peshawar today. Important meetings are expected to take place.
  • Three human skulls were found in the trash in Karachi’s Defence Phase I Sunday night.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday. Reforms for the power sector and the launch of British airline Atlantic Airways in Pakistan will be on the agenda.
  • Residents of Karachi have complained of increased hours of loadshedding and shortage of gas. People have decided to stage a protest out the SSGC office on Tuesday.
  • Khaleej Magazine conducted a survey on the level of trust people have in Imran Khan. The results were 93.2% positive. People have called the prime minister the best premier the country has had in the last 15 years.
  • ICYMI: Pakistan demanded Armenia stop its military action against Azerbaijan to avoid further escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Sunday.

