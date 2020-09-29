Today’s outlook: Shehbaz Sharif heads to court, Federal Cabinet meets

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

PML-N Chairperson Shehbaz Sharif, who was arrested in a money laundering case on Monday, will appear before an accountability court in Lahore. NAB will request for his physical remand.

An accountability court in Lahore will hear an assets beyond means case against former LDA DG Ahad Cheema.

The chai­rperson of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, reached Pakistan on Monday on a three-day visit. He will meet the prime minister and the army chief separately and discuss the stability and peace in Afghanistan and the region.

An emergency session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement has been called in in Islamabad. Multiple opposition leaders will attend the meeting and discuss the arrest of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Federal Cabinet. The government will decide over increasing the prices of wheat.

PML-N’s fact-finding committee has revealed that Talal Chaudhry had visited the female MNA’s house on his will.

World Heart Day is being celebrated across the globe today.

PPP will protest against the unannounced load-shedding in Karachi outside the SSGC office.

The US Embassy will resume the issuance of student visas from October 1.

ICYMI: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested because he remained “loyal” and “committed” to his brother Nawaz Sharif, despite serious efforts to separate them.