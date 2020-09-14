Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Pakistan

Posted: Sep 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Pakistan

Photo: Online

Here are the stories we are following today (Monday):

  • Karachi is likely to receive rain today. According to the Met department, a new monsoon spell has entered Sindh and will last till Tuesday (September 15). On Sunday, multiple areas of Sindh received moderate and light rainfall.
  • Pakistan and China will sign an agreement on the development of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, a project of the CPEC. The ceremony will take place at Prime Minister House.
  • According to the police, the prime suspect in the Lahore motorway rape case remains on the run even after five days. The police have, however, assured that the perpetrator will soon be in their custody.
  • Afghan-American diplomat Zalmay Mamozy Khalilzad will reach Pakistan today. He is the special representative for Afghan Reconciliation at the State Department.
  • The Lahore High Court will hear a money laundering case against PML-N Chairperson Shehbaz Sharif and his family. Party leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique will also appear before the court in the Paragon case.
  • A petition against the transfer of Punjab’s inspector-general will be heard in the Lahore High Court today.
  • The National Assembly will meet today.
  • ICYMI: Saudi Arabia will lift all international travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic after January 1, 2021, its interior ministry said Sunday.

