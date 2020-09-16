Today’s outlook: President summons Parliament session, Ertugrul star in Pakistan

Here are the news stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

President Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of Parliament today. Important bills are expected to be passed and the salaries of the prime minister and president and other allowances given to them will be discussed.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Islamabad where he will attend the Parliament session.

Two Karachi Development Authority officials were gunned down by their subordinate in a attack inside Karachi’s civic center Tuesday evening. The attacker was KDA officer Hafeezul Hasan, who is a grade-8 officer.

One of the prime suspects in the Lahore motorway rape case, Abid, has been on the run for the past seven days.

The government has decided not to increase the price of petrol. Consumers will be charged the same price for the rest of the month.

The Lahore High Court will hear a bail petition of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board and players. The meeting will be attended by Ehsan Mani, Wasim Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Muhammad Hafeez and Wasim Akram.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will visit Mailsi today. He will inaugurate a school and a bridge constructed on the Sutlej River.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan will inaugurate a trade terminal in Killi Sardar Badini near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Ertugurl star Cavit Cetin Guner arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday. He plays Dogan Alp in the drama.

The Islamabad High Court will hear the missing persons petition. The court has summoned the interior minister. In the previous hearing the court said that if the interior ministry fails to respond, the prime minister will be called to court.

NEPRA will hear a petition by K-Electric to increase electricity prices by Rs1.54.

Rain is forecast in Karachi and other parts of Sindh such as Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin.

ICYMI: The All Pakistan Restaurant Association has announced that it is boycotting Foodpanda in Karachi for three days due to a hike in commission. The boycott starting September 15 may affect food delivery services for some restaurants.