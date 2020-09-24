Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: PM to address UN, MQM rally in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Thursday):

  • The Muttahida Qaumi Movement will organize a march today in Karachi to highlight the plight of residents. The rally will be addressed by party members.
  • The Lahore High Court will hear the bail petition of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case. He will appear before the court.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the United Nation’s Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda (FACTI Panel) today at 7:30pm Pakistan time.
  • The investigating officer in the Lahore motorway rape case will present an appeal before the magistrate for an identification parade.
  • The National Executive Committee on Terror-Financing and Money Laundering will meet today. It will be led by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh. The FATF Bill will an important discussion point in the meeting.
  • The body of an 11-year-old girl was found at a house in Islamabad. Investigations have begun into the case.
  • People across Karachi have reported load-shedding by K-Electric of up to 12 hours every day. According to the company, the electricity shortage has been caused by a shortage of gas.
  • PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair had a meeting with the army chief. ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said the COAS has clearly said that political matters will be discussed in the Parliament and legal in the courts.
  • Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s request to cancel the supplementary reference in the Park Lane, money laundering and Thatta Water Supply cases was rejected. An accountability court has announced its decision. Zardari has been indicted in all the references.
  • ICYMI: The Sindh government has replaced Dr Syed Saifur Rehman with Muhammad Afzal Zaidi as the municipal officer for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

