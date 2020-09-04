Today’s outlook: PM reaching Karachi on Saturday, floods ravage Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan has spostponed his visit to Karachi from Friday to Saturday. Important meetings are underway regarding the development of Karachi. The premier is expected to announce a “big package” for the city on his visit.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah claimed that he wasn’t aware of the prime minister’s visit to Karachi or its postponement. I will meet them only if they call me, he said, adding that advice regarding Karachi’s administration will be taken by the Centre but the main decision will be the provincial government’s.
Former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N’s Nwaz Sharif had a conversation over the phone. Earlier this week, Shehbaz Sharif visited Karachi and met PPP leaders. The leader of both parties have decided to take key political decisions together.
The National Accountability Bureau of Lahore has arrested Engineering and Transport Planning Agency Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Asif in a corruption case of over Rs700 million. He will appear before a court today for a physical remand.
The APC meeting of opposition parties will be held on September 20.
An accountability court in Lahore has issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the illegal allotments case. The warrant has been sent to the Foreign Ministry.
Unknown men robbed a resident of Korangi and then shot him. CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained. No arrest has, however, been made.