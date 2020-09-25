Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: PM Imran Khan to address UN General Assembly

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM Imran Khan to address UN General Assembly

Photo: File

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the United Nations General Assembly today. His speech will be aired by PTV. The premier will talk about the Kashmir issue.
  • Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam President Fazal-ur-Rehman had a one-on-one meeting with the army chief.
  • Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has links to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RAW. Rasheed has predicted that the opposition will neither resign nor will it protest.
  • PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif has stopped his party members from holding any meetings with any organisation or its head. He said that if a meeting is necessary it will be announced. Nothing will be kept hidden.
  • The APC has nothing to do with the meeting with army chief, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said. He said the army chief had invited them over for a meeting.
  • The hearing of the petition for bail in a money laundering case against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has been delayed till Monday. Shehbaz said that he had returned to Pakistan to surrender and doesn’t want anyone to say that he has been making excuses.
  • MQM leader Imran Khan, addressing a rally in Karachi on Thursday, said that those who think Sindh can’t be divided are wrong. Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani responded to the statement saying that he will arrange a rally with other PPP members for the unity of Sindh.
  • Stolen assets of developing countries must be returned, Prime Minister Imran Khan told a UN panel in a virtual message on Thursday. He was addressing a high-level panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session.
  • Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri has said that regular Umrah and Hajj will not resume unless a coronavirus vaccine comes out. He said that Saudi Arabia will make an Umrah policy for Pakistan in December or January. Limited visas will be given.
  • Multiple NGOs and media persons visited the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Jora sector. They visited the areas that suffered most damage by unprovoked firing by the Indian Army.
  • NEPRA has increased electricity prices by Rs1.62 per unit. This will not be valid for K-Electric users.
  • ICYMI: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Thursday he had no knowledge of meetings between Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair before the ISPR officially confirmed it on Wednesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan United Nations
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
imran khan pm, imran khan news, un pakistan, un general assembly, un imran khan, un imran khan speech, un imran khan speech time
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.