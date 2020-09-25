Today’s outlook: PM Imran Khan to address UN General Assembly

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the United Nations General Assembly today. His speech will be aired by PTV. The premier will talk about the Kashmir issue.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam President Fazal-ur-Rehman had a one-on-one meeting with the army chief.

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has links to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RAW. Rasheed has predicted that the opposition will neither resign nor will it protest.

PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif has stopped his party members from holding any meetings with any organisation or its head. He said that if a meeting is necessary it will be announced. Nothing will be kept hidden.

The APC has nothing to do with the meeting with army chief, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said. He said the army chief had invited them over for a meeting.

The hearing of the petition for bail in a money laundering case against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has been delayed till Monday. Shehbaz said that he had returned to Pakistan to surrender and doesn’t want anyone to say that he has been making excuses.

MQM leader Imran Khan, addressing a rally in Karachi on Thursday, said that those who think Sindh can’t be divided are wrong. Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani responded to the statement saying that he will arrange a rally with other PPP members for the unity of Sindh.

Stolen assets of developing countries must be returned, Prime Minister Imran Khan told a UN panel in a virtual message on Thursday. He was addressing a high-level panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri has said that regular Umrah and Hajj will not resume unless a coronavirus vaccine comes out. He said that Saudi Arabia will make an Umrah policy for Pakistan in December or January. Limited visas will be given.

Multiple NGOs and media persons visited the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Jora sector. They visited the areas that suffered most damage by unprovoked firing by the Indian Army.

NEPRA has increased electricity prices by Rs1.62 per unit. This will not be valid for K-Electric users.

ICYMI: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Thursday he had no knowledge of meetings between Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair before the ISPR officially confirmed it on Wednesday.