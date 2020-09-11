Today’s outlook: PM heads to Quetta, Mohmand landslide kills 23

A police officer of Lahore’s Dolphin Force died by suicide after a domestic argument. The police found a letter he wrote to his parents.
NAB has filed a petition against the bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield Reference. Nawaz had filed a plea to seek exemption from personal appearance in the hearing owing to his precarious health condition.
The United Nations has included Pakistan in the list of countries that have been successful in combating the novel coronavirus. Another report of 10 politicians successful in fighting coronavirus includes PM Khan.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Badin today where he will meet people affected by the floods and address the media.
The Rangers director-general will visit Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum today to mark Jinnah’s death anniversary.