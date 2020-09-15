Tuesday, September 15, 2020  | 26 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Pakistan reopens wedding halls, PM heads to Lahore

Posted: Sep 15, 2020
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

  • One of the suspects, Shafqat, accused in the Lahore motorway rape case will be presented before a court in Lahore today. On the other, the prime suspect in the case, Abid, is still on the run after five days.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has suggested chemical castration as the punishment for rapists in the country. “Chemical castration should be done on them,” he said in an interview to 92 News on Monday.
  • A meeting of the Federal Cabinet will be held today. The meeting will discuss the economic and social condition of the country, the Lahore motorway rape case, the case of pilots with fake degrees, and a bill for the amendment in the Constitution. The appointment of judges for special courts in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar is also on the agenda.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Lahore today.
  • PML-N will hold a sit-in to protest against the deteriorating health of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. He was diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday.
  • The number of coronavirus cases in Islamabad and Lahore is on the rise again.
  • Educational Institutions across the country are reopening today. The schools will open in phases with higher classes resuming first followed by primary sections.
  • Wedding halls will also reopen across the country today.
  • The world is celebrating the International Day of Democracy.
  • All government libraries across Sindh will be reopened today with SOPs. The libraries were closed down in March due to a rise in the coronavirus cases.
  • CPEC Chairperson Asim Saleem Bajwa called Monday a “historic” day for CPEC. He said that in the second phase of the project, Pakistan will start its journey towards mass industrialisation. “The new industry will boost exports and create massive employment opportunities.”
  • ICYMI: Renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani says rape cases are tantamount to Fasad-fil-Arz (mischief on earth). He believes there is a need for legislation to hand down stern punishments to rapists.

