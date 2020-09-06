Sunday, September 6, 2020  | 17 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Pakistan celebrates Defence Day, Sheikh Rasheed publishes autobiography

Posted: Sep 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Pakistan celebrates Defence Day, Sheikh Rasheed publishes autobiography

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

  • Pakistan is celebrating Defence Day today. The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in the capital cities of all four provinces. Special prayers were also offered in mosques for the people of Indian-administered Kashmir.
  • A ceremony to commemorate the martyrs of September 6 will be held in Islamabad today.
  • The Pakistan Army has released a special song for Defence Day. A special stage by the air force will be held on September 7, while the Pakistan Navy has released a promo for a special documentary for the day.
  • Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed will release his autobiography named ‘Lal Haveli Say Aqwamay Mutahida Tak’ (From the Lal Haveli to the United Nations) in Lahore today. The book launch will also celebrate his 50 years in politics. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday a Rs1,100 billion package for Karachi. The premier arrived in Karachi Saturday afternoon for a day’s visit. The PM said that the package will solve five big problems of the city – water, nullahs, sewerage system, transport and solid waste management.
  • The federal and provincial governments have come together to work for Karachi. The ‘transformation plan’ announced by the PM will be implemented by the provincial committee led by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The premier said that the army will also help with the package.
  • According to PTI’s Khurram Zaman, the details of Karachi’s package will be announced by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.
  • In a meeting of the PML-N, president Shehbaz Sharif has advised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif not to return to Pakistan yet and Nawaz agreed. According to party leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the former premier will come back after completing his medical treatment.
  • The Sindh government has decided to make Iftikhar Shalwani the administrator of Karachi. The chief minister has given his approval.
  • The water level in the Indus River has increased following rains. People living in areas near the river are being relocated due to fear of floods. After the Guddu Barrage, the Sukkur Barrage is also experiencing a mid-level flood. A relief operation is being conducted in affected areas.
  • ICYMI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the Rs1,100 billion development package for Karachi is “a good start”.

