Today’s outlook: Lahore CCPO issued show-cause notice, rain in Karachi

Here are the news stories we will be following today (Sunday):

Educational institutions and marriage halls across Pakistan will reopen on September 15. Schools and colleges will open in phases starting from universities and colleges and leading on to primary classes.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has claimed that the police have uncovered the prime suspect in the Lahore motorway rape case. A woman travelling on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway was robbed and raped in front of her children on Wednesday. CM Buzdar has said that he’s personally overseeing the investigations. Any person other than the authorities who helps in the case will be rewarded Rs2.5 million.

A show-cause notice has been issued to Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh for victim blaming. CM Buzdar has said that legal action will be taken against him.

Peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government opened in Qatar on Saturday, marking what US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heralded as a “truly momentous” breakthrough in nearly two decades of relentless conflict.

A man was killed by the Colombian police on the basis of racism after which residents of the country headed to the streets in protest. Police stations were set on fire and multiple people were injured in clashes.

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time in 15 years. The former heavyweight champion will fight Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition fight.

The PPP has organised a meeting with opposition parties. PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif will visit seven party’s members. Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also be attending the meeting.

Light rain is expected in Karachi today.

ICYMI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab doesn’t want schools to reopen just yet.