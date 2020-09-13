Sunday, September 13, 2020  | 24 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Lahore CCPO issued show-cause notice, rain in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Lahore CCPO issued show-cause notice, rain in Karachi

Photo: SAMAA Tv

Here are the news stories we will be following today (Sunday):

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore motorway Rain rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Pakistan woman cyclist groped while riding on Islamabad road
Pakistan woman cyclist groped while riding on Islamabad road
Lahore motorway rape: Officials' reactions to CCPO's victim-blaming statement criticised
Lahore motorway rape: Officials’ reactions to CCPO’s victim-blaming statement criticised
As Karachi downsizes coronavirus wards, experts warn against complacency
As Karachi downsizes coronavirus wards, experts warn against complacency
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.