Today’s outlook: Lahore CCPO issued show-cause notice, rain in Karachi

Here are the news stories we will be following today (Sunday):
Educational institutions and marriage halls across Pakistan will reopen on September 15. Schools and colleges will open in phases starting from universities and colleges and leading on to primary classes.
A man was killed by the Colombian police on the basis of racism after which residents of the country headed to the streets in protest. Police stations were set on fire and multiple people were injured in clashes.
Mike Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time in 15 years. The former heavyweight champion will fight Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition fight.
The PPP has organised a meeting with opposition parties. PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif will visit seven party’s members. Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also be attending the meeting.