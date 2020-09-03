Today’s outlook: Karachi encroachments demolished, Saba Qamar in court

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Thursday):

The NDMA will resume its ‘grand operation’ against encroachments on Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah today. On Wednesday, residents protested against the operation.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is in Karachi for a meeting with PPP leaders. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be heading to the city on Friday. The premier is expected to announce a big ‘transformation package’ for Karachi.

The monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Karachi leaving behind roads flooded with knee-deep water. With time, although the roads have dried up, the sinkholes in them remained there creating disruptions for traffic.

Actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed appeared before a sessions court in Lahore over the controversial mosque shoot for their music video Qabool.

The opposition’s Rehbar Committee will meet today. The meeting will decide a tentative date for the APC.

The addition of two ministers, Shahram Khan and Anwar Zeb, has been made to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s cabinet. Their departments will be announced later.

The KPT underpass in Clifton has been closed for traffic after people on social media complained about the weak walls following the rains.

ICYMI: The Pakistan Peoples Party has demanded an investigation against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa after a website published a story regarding assets owned by his family.