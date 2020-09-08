Today’s outlook: Karachi CNG stations closed, Federal Cabinet meets

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

Prime Minister Imran has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet today. He will discuss Karachi’s Rs1,100b transformation package and the government’s efforts for the FATF bill.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the left bank outfall drain in Mirpurkhas’s Roshanabad at 2pm today. He will also go to the tent city relief area in the outskirts of the district. After this, he will visit Kot Mirs.

At least 10 people were killed due to land sliding at a marble mine in Mohmand’s Safi district. It is being suspected that there are more people stuck under the debris.

The country is celebrating Pakistan Navy Day today. A special boat rally has been organized at 1:30pm, according to its spokesperson.

An operation against the use of polythene bags is under way in Lahore. Multiple shops and stores have been fined and sealed.

To meet the demand for household use of gas, CNG stations in Karachi have been closed for 24 hours starting from 8am today.

Major roads of Karachi such as II Chundrigar Road, Saddar and Tibet Centre have been inundated with sewage water for days. Motorists find it difficult to travel and traffic remains clogged.

Karachi Administrator Liaquat Shahwani will begin his duties at the KMC office today. He will lead an introductory meeting and talk on the appointment of new officers.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has written a letter to PM Khan regarding help for districts that have been hit by floods in Sindh. Dadu, Kachha and Mirpurkhas were some of the areas most affected by the floods. According to CM Shah, the families of the deceased will receive an aid of Rs500,000 and those injured will get Rs200,000.

ICYMI: Schools across Pakistan will reopen from September 15, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Monday.