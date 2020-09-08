Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Karachi CNG stations closed, Federal Cabinet meets

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Karachi CNG stations closed, Federal Cabinet meets

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

  • Prime Minister Imran has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet today. He will discuss Karachi’s Rs1,100b transformation package and the government’s efforts for the FATF bill.
  • Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the left bank outfall drain in Mirpurkhas’s Roshanabad at 2pm today. He will also go to the tent city relief area in the outskirts of the district. After this, he will visit Kot Mirs.
  • At least 10 people were killed due to land sliding at a marble mine in Mohmand’s Safi district. It is being suspected that there are more people stuck under the debris.
  • The country is celebrating Pakistan Navy Day today. A special boat rally has been organized at 1:30pm, according to its spokesperson.
  • An operation against the use of polythene bags is under way in Lahore. Multiple shops and stores have been fined and sealed.
  • To meet the demand for household use of gas, CNG stations in Karachi have been closed for 24 hours starting from 8am today.
  • Major roads of Karachi such as II Chundrigar Road, Saddar and Tibet Centre have been inundated with sewage water for days. Motorists find it difficult to travel and traffic remains clogged.
  • Karachi Administrator Liaquat Shahwani will begin his duties at the KMC office today. He will lead an introductory meeting and talk on the appointment of new officers.
  • Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has written a letter to PM Khan regarding help for districts that have been hit by floods in Sindh. Dadu, Kachha and Mirpurkhas were some of the areas most affected by the floods. According to CM Shah, the families of the deceased will receive an aid of Rs500,000 and those injured will get Rs200,000.
  • ICYMI: Schools across Pakistan will reopen from September 15, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Monday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
CNG stations Federal Cabinet meeting Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.