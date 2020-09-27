Today’s outlook: Jamaat-e-Islami holds rally in Karachi

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

Fourteen people were killed and seven others were injured as a passenger van caught fire after it overturned on Super Highway Saturday night, according to rescue workers. According to the police, three illegal gas cylinders had been installed in the van.

Members of Jamaat-e-Islami will gather on Karachi’s Sharae Quaideen today. They have arranged a rally to “save Karachi and its residents”.

The PML-N has formed a three-member committee to investigate the Talal Chaudhry incident that took place on Saturday. The former state minister was attacked in Faisalabad outside a female MNA’s house.

The group of men who had opened fire at the police in Gulistan-e-Jauhar two days ago have not been arrested yet. The police have gotten their sketches made and formed special teams to catch them. During the shootout an officer was killed.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has claimed that PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry had been harassing one of his fellow party members. “I will reveal everything today with proper evidence,” he said.

ICYMI: The National Accountability Bureau has asked for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s bank account, property and vehicle records from the Lahore Development Authority and the excise and taxation department in the Toshakhana reference.