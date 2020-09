Here are the stories we will be following today (Thursday):

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi will announce the verdict in the Baldia factory fire case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Rauf Siddiqui and nine others. The factory was set ablaze eight years ago.

An accountability court in Lahore will hear the Ashiana Housing Scheme case today.

Non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield Reference. He has been asked to appear before the court for the hearing.

The police have still been unsuccessful in arresting Abid, the prime suspect of the Lahore motorway rape, after seven days.

The chief justice of the Lahore High Court has directed police officers to be deputed on every street in every district of Punjab.

All the BRT buses in Peshawar have been closed down. The service will resume after a complete technical examination of the buses.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates in a recent blog shared stories of seven heroes of COVID-19 from around the world who inspired him. Baloch resident Sikander Bizenjo is one of them.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has given permission to manufacture mobile phones in Pakistan.

World Patients Safety Day is being celebrate across the world today. This year, doctors and other frontline workers are also being celebrated.

O and A Level student will protest outside the Lahore Press Club.

ICYMI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is mulling over the “best legislation” to punish sex offenders in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday.