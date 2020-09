Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

An emergency meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on National Security has been called. It will be held at Parliament House at 4pm.

The Lahore High Court will hear petitions of the Sharif family and the Jahangir Tareen-owned sugar mills mentioned in the sugar commission report today.

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has granted Pakistan a stay on the $6 billion penalty in the Reko Diq case. The ICSID — a World Bank arbitration court — had ordered Pakistan to pay $6 billion in damages to Tethyan Copper in July 2019.

The prime suspect in the Lahore motorway case has become the ‘most wanted criminal’ in the country. He has been on the run for the past nine days.

An institution had threatened to abrogate the Constitution of Pakistan if the 19th amendment was not approved, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Thursday.

The Islamabad High Court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references. The warrants have been sent to the foreign secretary. Action will be taken against him through the British High Commission by September 22.

An accountability court has reserved its verdict in the petition to declare three supplementary references against Asif Ali Zardari null and void. The court’s decision will be announced today.

ICYMI: Barrister Ali Zafar, a legal expert and member of PTI, said on Thursday that his party would not be able to support the bill penalising criticism of Pakistan’s armed forces.