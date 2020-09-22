Today’s outlook: Baldia factory fire verdict expected

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi will announce the final verdict in the Baldia factory fire case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Rauf Siddiqui and nine others. The factory was set ablaze eight years ago.

Punjab will enter the second phase of reopening educational institutions in the province today. Secondary classes from grades six to eight with resume. Primary classes are expected to start from September 30.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address the 75 th session of the United Nations today via a video link. It will be aired on PTV.

The Islamabad High Court has refused former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's request to be exempted from appearing before the court in the Al-Azizia reference. He had been instructed to appear before the court today. Failure to do so will result in Nawaz being declared 'absconder'.

An accountability court has summoned PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his son in the LNG terminal reference.

The Lahore High Court will hear the Benazir Bhutto murder case today. After the hearing, Pakistan People’s Party leaders will address a press conference.

A session of the Federal Cabinet has been summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan today. The meeting will discuss the narrative of the APC and Nawaz Sharif’s speech, and the appearance of political leaders before NAB.

An accountability court will hear the Narowal Sports City Complex case.

The most wanted criminal in the country, Abid, who has been declared the prime suspect in the Lahore motorway rape case, has been on the run for the last 14 days.

The next hearing of K-Electric in NEPRA will be held in Islamabad. On Monday, the hearing was stopped midway after people gathered outside the authority and chanted slogans against the electricity company.

ICYMI: The SBCA reshuffled around 12 officers in its second reshuffle in a month on Monday.