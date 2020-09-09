Today’s outlook: Asif Zardari to be indicted in two cases

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Wednesday):
Former president Asif Ali Zardari will be indicted in a supplementary Park Lane case and the Toshakhana reference by an accountability court in Islamabad today. NAB has requested the Interior Ministry to increase the number of officers for the security of the prosecution team.
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to be declared ‘wanted’ by an accountability court today in the Toshakhana case.
An attempt to kidnap a five-year-old girl from Lyari’s Baghdadi Colony was foiled by residents. The suspect was beaten up and has been handed over to the police.
The body of a woman in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad was found on Tuesday. Her husband claims that she died by suicide. The woman’s family, on the other hand, have accused the husband of murdering her. Further investigations in the case will be made after the victim’s medical reports come out.
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that whether it’s the NFC Award or any other right of Sindh, the PPP will snatch it from the federal government. He has also appealed to the courts to take notice of the floods in Sindh during his visit to Mirpurkhas.
Sindh spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said that Rs800 billion from the Karachi transformation package belongs to Sindh.
The federal cabinet has approved an advisory to operate a free ferry service for the public. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said people will be able to travel to countries in the Arabian Peninsula via the service.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reached Moscow on a two-day visit. He will attend the Shanghai Cooperative Organisation’s meeting with other countries such as Afghanistan, China, Russia and India.
Karachi’s Club Road will be opened for traffic today. The road is in bad shape following monsoon rains in the city.
The Sindh High Court will hear a case against the Sindh government and the Cantonment Board today. A petition was filed against them after residents fumed over the condition of the city following rains.