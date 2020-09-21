Today’s outlook: Anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, KP, Karachi

The opposition has started a Pakistan Democratic Movement.
A five-day anti-polio campaign will begin in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi today.
An accountability court in Lahore will hear the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case. The National Accountability Bureau has summoned witnesses today. The main accused in the case, Ahmed Cheema and Shahid Shafiq, will appear before the court.
The water board has decided to cover manholes in Karachi with GRPC manhole covers.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will appear before the Lahore High court today in a money laundering case. He has petitioned for bail.
The Punjab police have failed to arrest the prime suspect in the Lahore motorway rape case. He has been on the run for 13 days.