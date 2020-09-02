Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Tinder to discuss app ‘moderation’ with PTA after ban

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tinder to discuss app ‘moderation’ with PTA after ban

Tinder has decided to hold a “meaningful conversation” with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to discuss the application’s “moderation efforts” after a ban was placed on the dating platform.

On Tuesday, the PTA blocked five dating and live streaming apps, including Tinder and Tagged, over their “negative effects” and “immoral content”. The other apps that were blocked were Skout, Grindr and SayHi.

Following the announcement, Tinder released a statement stating “we welcome the opportunity to discuss our product and moderation efforts with the (PTA) and look forward to a meaningful conversation”.

“We are constantly evaluating and refining our processes, and will always work with regulators and law enforcement, where possible, to protect our members,” the statement read.

It added that the company uses a network of industry-leading automated and manual moderation and review tools, systems and processes – and invests significant resources – to prevent, monitor and remove inappropriate content from the app.

The PTA, in a press release on Tuesday, had announced that it had blocked the app stating that it had “failed to moderate content in accordance with the law of Pakistan”.

It added that the management of the companies didn’t respond to the notices within the stipulated time so the authority has issued orders to block the apps.

The telecom regulator, however, said that it could reconsider its decision if the management of the companies assure adherence to the local laws.

Blocking and unblocking

Pakistan’s telecom regulator has been actively monitory social media platforms in the country and making efforts to moderate the content that it deems “immoral” or “obscene”.

In July, the PTA banned Bigo citing complaints from people regarding “immoral, obscene and vulgar” content on it. It, however, unblocked the website after a week after a meeting between PTA officials and Bigo’s Vice President Jhon Zhang.

Related: Pakistan lifts ban on Bigo

TikTok was issued a similar notice in July. The video sharing app was given a final warning to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control “obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media platform”.

PUBG, the online game, was temporarily blocked by the telecom regulator on July 1. It was blocked because, the PTA said, it received complaints against the game saying it is addictive and a waste of time.

The ban of PUBG was lifted on July 30 a week after the Islamabad High Court ordered the authorities to remove the ban.

