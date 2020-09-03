Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan landmine explosion

At least three soldiers were martyred and four others injured in a landmine explosion in North Waziristan, the military said Thursday.

The soldiers were deployed for the security of labourers constructing roads in the area, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. Their vehicle hit the landmine, it said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Nasir Hussain Khalid, Mohammad Imran and Usman Akhtar, the ISPR said.

Security forces surrounded the area after the incident and a search operation was underway.