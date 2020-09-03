Thursday, September 3, 2020  | 14 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan landmine explosion

Posted: Sep 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan landmine explosion

Photo: ISPR

At least three soldiers were martyred and four others injured in a landmine explosion in North Waziristan, the military said Thursday.

The soldiers were deployed for the security of labourers constructing roads in the area, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. Their vehicle hit the landmine, it said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Nasir Hussain Khalid, Mohammad Imran and Usman Akhtar, the ISPR said.

Security forces surrounded the area after the incident and a search operation was underway.

